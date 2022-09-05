Chance of California Power Outages Up As Heat Wave Worsens

On Saturday night, the state used about 44,000 megawatts of electricity, Mainzer said. By Tuesday, that’s supposed to ramp up to more than 50,000 megawatts, nearing record levels of energy use set in 2006. But the state would rather curb demand to avoid that number than test the power grid’s capability to respond.

“Our goal is to make sure that we do not reach that number,” Mainzer said.

During the day, California’s energy grid runs on a mix of mostly solar and natural gas, as well as some imports of power from other states. But solar power begins to fall off during the late afternoon and into the evening, which is the hottest time of day in some parts of the state.

Meanwhile, some of the aging natural gas plants that California relies on for backup power aren’t as reliable in hot weather. As of Sunday afternoon, three of the state’s coastal power plants were experiencing partial outages, though they make up just a small fraction of the state’s supply, officials said.