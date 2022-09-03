KQED is a proud member of
News

Here's a List of East Bay Parks Closed Over Labor Day Due to Wildfire Threat

Emily Hung
Rolling yellow-green hills in the foreground shift to dark green rolling hills in the back of the image, under a bright blue sky. Oak trees dot the landscape.
Hills of Briones park on a sunny day, in Lafayette, 2022.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Parks across the Bay Area are closing over Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend, due to the high risk of wildfire from excessive heat. Temperatures are  expected to be in the high 80s along the Bay and above 100 inland.

Walnut Creek and Concord have closed their open space parks through Monday. The East Bay Regional Park District is closing down 36 parks Sunday through Monday to protect both people and parks, says district Fire Chief Aileen Theile.

“The parks that are closed are right in the urban wildlife interface,” Theile said. “As we know, fires are caused by people accidentally, and so we’re trying to limit that. Also, the fuels are highly susceptible right now. We are in our third year of extreme drought.”

All shoreline parks in the East Bay and six swim facilities will remain open.

“From a health standpoint, most agencies are recommending that if people do go out and recreate, they do it very early in the morning or very late in the evening because the heat is going to be oppressive,” Theile said.

Alameda County park closures

  • Anthony Chabot (except campground)
  • Bishop Ranch
  • Black Diamond Mines
  • Briones Regional Park
  • Brushy Peak
  • Claremont Canyon
  • Contra Loma
  • Crockett Hills
  • Diablo Foothills
  • Dublin Hills
  • Five Canyons
  • Garin/Dry Creek Pioneer
  • Huckleberry
  • Kennedy Grove
  • Lake Chabot
  • Las Trampas
  • Leona Canyon
  • Mission Peak
  • Morgan Territory
  • Nejedly Staging Area located in Carquinez Strait
  • Ohlone Wilderness
  • Pleasanton Ridge
  • Reinhardt Redwood
  • Roberts
  • Round Valley
  • Shadow Cliffs
  • Sibley
  • Sobrante Ridge
  • Sunol
  • Sycamore Valley
  • Tilden, Tilden Nature Area, Tilden Botanic Garden (Tilden trains, Merry Go Round, and Golf Course to remain open)
  • Vargas Plateau
  • Waterbird
  • Wildcat Canyon

