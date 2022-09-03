Here's a List of East Bay Parks Closed Over Labor Day Due to Wildfire Threat

Walnut Creek and Concord have closed their open space parks through Monday. The East Bay Regional Park District is closing down 36 parks Sunday through Monday to protect both people and parks, says district Fire Chief Aileen Theile.

“The parks that are closed are right in the urban wildlife interface,” Theile said. “As we know, fires are caused by people accidentally, and so we’re trying to limit that. Also, the fuels are highly susceptible right now. We are in our third year of extreme drought.”

Due to the Excessive Heat Warning in effect, the City of Walnut Creek Open Spaces will be closed Sept. 1 through Labor Day. Open Spaces Lime Ridge, Shell Ridges & Acalanes Ridge & more are expected to be reopened by Sept. 6 when the warning is lifted. https://t.co/Si5S0t9ta7. pic.twitter.com/HdHHOSJDzZ — City of Walnut Creek (@WalnutCreekGov) August 31, 2022

All shoreline parks in the East Bay and six swim facilities will remain open.

“From a health standpoint, most agencies are recommending that if people do go out and recreate, they do it very early in the morning or very late in the evening because the heat is going to be oppressive,” Theile said.

Alameda County park closures

Anthony Chabot (except campground)

Bishop Ranch

Black Diamond Mines

Briones Regional Park

Brushy Peak

Claremont Canyon

Contra Loma

Crockett Hills

Diablo Foothills

Dublin Hills

Five Canyons

Garin/Dry Creek Pioneer

Huckleberry

Kennedy Grove

Lake Chabot

Las Trampas

Leona Canyon

Mission Peak

Morgan Territory

Nejedly Staging Area located in Carquinez Strait

Ohlone Wilderness

Pleasanton Ridge

Reinhardt Redwood

Roberts

Round Valley

Shadow Cliffs

Sibley

Sobrante Ridge

Sunol

Sycamore Valley

Tilden, Tilden Nature Area, Tilden Botanic Garden (Tilden trains, Merry Go Round, and Golf Course to remain open)

Vargas Plateau

Waterbird

Wildcat Canyon