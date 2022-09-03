Parks across the Bay Area are closing over Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend, due to the high risk of wildfire from excessive heat. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s along the Bay and above 100 inland.
Here's a List of East Bay Parks Closed Over Labor Day Due to Wildfire Threat
Walnut Creek and Concord have closed their open space parks through Monday. The East Bay Regional Park District is closing down 36 parks Sunday through Monday to protect both people and parks, says district Fire Chief Aileen Theile.
“The parks that are closed are right in the urban wildlife interface,” Theile said. “As we know, fires are caused by people accidentally, and so we’re trying to limit that. Also, the fuels are highly susceptible right now. We are in our third year of extreme drought.”
Due to the Excessive Heat Warning in effect, the City of Walnut Creek Open Spaces will be closed Sept. 1 through Labor Day.
Open Spaces Lime Ridge, Shell Ridges & Acalanes Ridge & more are expected to be reopened by Sept. 6 when the warning is lifted.
— City of Walnut Creek (@WalnutCreekGov) August 31, 2022
All shoreline parks in the East Bay and six swim facilities will remain open.
“From a health standpoint, most agencies are recommending that if people do go out and recreate, they do it very early in the morning or very late in the evening because the heat is going to be oppressive,” Theile said.
- Anthony Chabot (except campground)
- Bishop Ranch
- Black Diamond Mines
- Briones Regional Park
- Brushy Peak
- Claremont Canyon
- Contra Loma
- Crockett Hills
- Diablo Foothills
- Dublin Hills
- Five Canyons
- Garin/Dry Creek Pioneer
- Huckleberry
- Kennedy Grove
- Lake Chabot
- Las Trampas
- Leona Canyon
- Mission Peak
- Morgan Territory
- Nejedly Staging Area located in Carquinez Strait
- Ohlone Wilderness
- Pleasanton Ridge
- Reinhardt Redwood
- Roberts
- Round Valley
- Shadow Cliffs
- Sibley
- Sobrante Ridge
- Sunol
- Sycamore Valley
- Tilden, Tilden Nature Area, Tilden Botanic Garden (Tilden trains, Merry Go Round, and Golf Course to remain open)
- Vargas Plateau
- Waterbird
- Wildcat Canyon
At the recommendation of @ContraCostaFire, the City has closed its open space areas, inc. Lime Ridge Open Space and the open space areas within Newhall Community Park from Thursday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Sept. 6.
— City of Concord CA (@CA_Concord) September 1, 2022