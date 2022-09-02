Alameda County Bans Rubber Bullets, Other Police Projectiles For Crowd Control Following Lawsuit From BLM Protestors

The settlement restricts the sheriff’s department's use of impact munitions and flashbang grenades to situations where it’s necessary to defend against the threat to life or serious bodily injury or to bring a dangerous and unlawful situation under control, she added.

It also bans the use of shotgun-fired munitions by both the Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and it makes all the restrictions apply not only to political demonstrations but any type of crowd event in the county, Laderman said.

Attorneys for the city of Oakland and Alameda County did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The use of tear gas, pepper balls, flash bangs, smoke bombs and other less-lethal weapons became a flashpoint in the debate over policing in 2020 after dozens of incidents throughout the country of protesters being struck by projectiles or caught up in clouds of tear gas unleashed on mostly peaceful crowds.

In February, the Police Executive Research Forum, an organization dedicated to improving the professionalism of policing, said in a report the federal government should create guidelines on the use of less-lethal weapons by law enforcement.

In the lawsuit filed against Oakland and Alameda county, Sears and Brown said officers and deputies began teargassing the demonstrators without warning.

“Nothing will erase the emotional pain and terror I felt on June 1, 2020,” Sears said in a statement released by Lederman. “I grew up with family members who were police officers, including my grandfather ... but I just don’t feel safe around police as a Black man. I’m hoping this settlement is a small part of achieving some real change.”

Sears and Brown will share $250,000 as part of the settlement.