San José Boosts Salary for Shelter Veterinarians, Amid Nationwide Shortage

Both of the city’s two full-time veterinarian positions have been open and unfilled since February. Despite a substantial pay boost that month plus recruitment efforts, there are still no qualified candidates, the city said in a memo.

Erin Cizan, spokesperson for the city’s Animal Care and Services Division, says the shortage of vets is rough.

“The way this has affected us is that we are prioritizing the care and the welfare of the animals in our care,” she said, “so it’s resulted in us not being able to offer community services such as low-cost spay and neuter.”

The center relies for medical services on many part-time veterinarians, in addition to the two full-time employees. With them the shelter has also cut back on its other services, such as the trap-neuter-release program for cats and its spay and neuter surgeries to prepare cats and dogs for adoption. Turnaround time for these services has slowed without full-time vets.

The problem extends beyond San José. According to the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, there’s a nationwide shortage of vets at a time when they’re in high demand.

“It's being driven by multiple factors,” Cizan said. “One of them has to do with older veterinarians. The baby boomer generation is retiring out of the practice.”

She also says there aren’t enough veterinary schools in the country and there are a limited number of seats in each school.