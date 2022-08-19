California's July Unemployment Rate Is Lowest in Nearly 50 Years

California lost more than 2.7 million jobs in just the first two months of the pandemic in 2020, when Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order that forced many businesses to close.

It has taken more than two years for the state to get most of those jobs back, and July's upbeat jobs report indicates the state has recovered 97.3% of those pandemic job losses.

Now an attorney with the Duane Morris law firm, Bernick — who closely tracks California's labor market — said he suspects California is still being propped up by billions of dollars from federal stimulus spending and the state's budget surplus. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act in Congress will also send more money to the state, lowering some prescription drug costs while helping millions pay their monthly health insurance premiums.

But, Bernick cautioned, “That is not going to continue forever.”

The biggest reason for the decline in California's unemployment rate is the large number of new jobs added in July. But another factor is that an estimated 23,400 people stopped looking for work in July, reducing the state's labor force. Some industries are continuing to see an acute labor shortage, mostly in restaurants and hotels, according to Sung Won Sohn, an economics professor at Loyola Marymount University.

“I think the labor force will go up in the future because people need to earn extra income to beat inflation," he said. “We are already seeing so-called gig employment rising because some people are holding two or three jobs. The fear of an oncoming recession, if we are not in one already, will cause people to look for work.”

California's budget includes $9.5 billion in refunds to about 23 million people, something Newsom touted Friday when boasting about the low unemployment rate.

“We have historic reserves and we’re putting money back in peoples’ pockets as we continue to lead the nation’s economic recovery,” he said in a news release.

Across the country, unemployment rates dropped in 14 states in July, rose in three, and stayed the same in 33, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

California's unemployment rate is slightly lower than the one in Texas, but still higher than those in Florida and Alabama — all Republican-led states whose leaders Newsom has publicly feuded with in recent months.