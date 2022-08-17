California's $2.7 Billion Plan to Expand Transitional Kindergarten Is Off to an Uneven Start

Transitional kindergarten was created in California a decade ago to provide an extra year of schooling for kids who narrowly miss the cutoff to go to kindergarten. Until now, only older 4-year-olds were eligible to participate. Under the expansion plan, districts must gradually add more children, grouping them by their birth months so that by fall 2025, anyone who turns 4 by Sept. 1 can go to TK. As the program increases in size, the student-to-teacher ratio must lower to 10-to-1 by 2025 to ensure students get the attention they need. This year, the ratio is 12-to-1.

Luz Alonso said she looked into enrolling her 4-year-old daughter at a school operated by Alisal Union School District, and asked a school official if there would be enough staff to assist her child with potty training.

“When I asked for support, they just said, ‘Well, she’s just going to have to do it on her own.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, that’s not what I want for her. That’s not right. I mean, they are too little (for TK),’” she said.

Alonso said she decided her child would be better off spending another year in a Head Start program, where class sizes are typically smaller.

Leveling the playing field

Meanwhile, school districts in San Diego and Simi Valley, which went ahead and accepted all 4-year-old children this school year, reported high application rates.

“It shows how much the community needs it,” said Julie Ellis, who helped oversee the TK rollout at the Simi Valley Unified School District. “Pre-K education (was) mostly available through private preschools. And now we have a public institution that’s welcoming these 4-year-olds. It kind of levels the playing field for students to have early access to public education.”

Koenig said his district tried to get out information about the new program to the parent community by word of mouth and through a bilingual ad campaign on local television. The week before school started, teachers like Flordeliza Dalit held open houses to introduce themselves and their classrooms to new students.

Dalit is teaching the only TK classroom at Sanchez Elementary School in Salinas. Low enrollment led the school district to consolidate a TK classroom at another school with hers. Right before the school year began, she prepared homework folders and care packages stuffed with wooden puzzles, pencils, erasers and candy to welcome her new students.

When some kids stopped coming to her spacious and colorful classroom last year, the 64-year-old teacher called parents to learn why.

“A lot of these parents are migrant workers, so they work really early in the morning and the children had no one to drop them off,” Dalit said.

Because TK will be most of her students’ first exposure to school or an adult who speaks English, she said she tries to make learning fun so children will hopefully want to come back.

She does this by providing a play-based curriculum where students are developing social-emotional, preliteracy and motor skills at their own pace.