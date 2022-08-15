Universal Transitional Kindergarten in California: How Parents Can Get Their Kids Ready

If they haven’t been going to day care or preschool, they will probably have a hard time separating from you. It’s normal, and it may last a few days, but it gets better and easier. Just say your goodbyes and let the teacher or staff handle it. The longer you linger, the harder it is on both of you.

What should parents keep in mind?

Create routines you can stick with. Bedtime should be at a reasonable time for young kids (lights out by 8:30, not starting getting ready for bed at 8:30). Well-rested children perform better at school. Have them set out their wardrobe for the next day so you don’t have arguments over what they are going to wear. Let them have some autonomy. It gives them a sense of power over something small. Teachers don’t care if they come to school in polka-dots and stripes with zig-zags. It actually makes us smile.

Is there stuff parents should practice with their kids?

Give them safety scissors (blunt tip kid scissors) and have them practice cutting magazines, drawn lines, newspapers, etc. You’d be surprised how many students we see who don’t have any idea how to hold scissors, let alone use them.

Practice using a glue stick so they know how to use it in class. Let them create collages with all that cut-up paper and pictures from their scissors practicing. Practice the proper grip with a pencil; small pencils are perfect for their little hands (golf pencil size). Playing with Legos and Play-Doh, or picking up small things like pony beads, beans or small pasta, etc. is great for practicing fine motor skills and building up hand strength.

Should they work on things like early reading or early math?

Write their name with a highlighter and have them practice tracing their name. Talk about the letters in their name so they know what letters they are writing.