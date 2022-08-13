CAL FIRE Director Joe Tyler | Mickaboo Companion Bird Rescue

CAL FIRE Director Joe Tyler

As firefighters battle the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, we talk with CAL FIRE Director and 31-year veteran of the department, Chief Joe Tyler, about the agency’s approach to fighting wildfires. We also get his response to a KQED and CapRadio investigation that found that the agency has fumbled key responsibilities in preventing catastrophic wildfires.

Something Beautiful: Mickaboo Companion Bird Rescue

Every year thousands of wild birds are captured and brought to the United States to be sold as pets. While some parrots, parakeets, and others find loving homes, some become victims of abuse and neglect. This week’s Something Beautiful is Mickaboo Bird Companion Rescue in San Jose, where exotic birds of a feather have found a place to flock together.