What’s New This School Year? Changing COVID Protocols, Universal TK, Later Start Times and More

State COVID-19 guidance recommends masking but leaves it up to districts and county health departments to determine whether to require it.

Los Angeles Unified, which kept its indoor masking requirement after the state lifted mandatory masking rules in schools last spring, will not require masks this school year, nor will it require a weekly COVID test in order to enter campuses. Only students or staff exhibiting symptoms or those who are in close contact with someone who tests positive will be required to test, using an at-home antigen test. The district is distributing the tests to students and staff to use within 48 hours of the first day of school and again before the second week.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district is relaxing COVID-19 protocols because of declining infection rates, but it also is ramping up disinfection of high-touch surfaces, hiring more custodians, increasing ventilation and upgrading air filtration systems.

Sacramento City Unified and San Diego Unified, which both mandated masking over the summer because of high COVID-19 rates, haven’t yet decided if masks will be required this school year. The districts, some of the last to start the school year, are watching community infection rates.

Oakland Unified, following the guidance of public health officials, began school Monday with no mask requirement.

Masking has been a contentious issue at most school districts, with families on both sides of the issue. .

“To kind of strike a balance, we have made mitigation efforts as prevalent as possible and as easily accessible as possible,” said Sailaja Suresh, Oakland Unified’s senior director of strategic projects, during a webinar last week. “But if it’s not a mandate that we do things like mask, we are just going to continue to strongly recommend and provide access to the mitigation measures.”

Tammy Yahud isn’t happy that Eagle Peak Montessori, a charter school her two sons attend in Walnut Creek, has opted to require masks indoors for another school year. Yahud says masking is impacting her children’s mental health and making it more difficult for one child, who is in speech therapy.

She doesn’t understand why the school continues to have a mask mandate when other schools do not.

“It is time of progress,” Yahud said. “We have medicine. We have approved vaccine. We have treatment. We have made progress. We are moving forward, so the school has to move forward.”

A school newsletter said the board’s decision was informed by a committee of health professionals and teachers.

The state of California and individual districts such as Los Angeles Unified, Oakland Unified and San Diego Unified have also put vaccine mandates for students on hold, although state law requires all school workers, including teachers, be fully vaccinated or to undergo a weekly COVID-19 screening.

Sacramento City Unified still has a vaccine mandate for students but hasn’t enforced it, said Brian Heap, the district’s chief communications officer.

Monkeypox is the latest concern

If COVID-19 weren’t enough, families have a new virus to worry about this year: monkeypox. The virus is spread through close skin-to-skin contact and through contaminated materials like cups, utensils, clothing and towels.

Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, headache, muscle aches, fever and a rash or lesions.

At least five children in the United States, including one in Long Beach, have been reported to have the virus. This month, both California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden have declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

