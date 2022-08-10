What’s New This School Year? Changing COVID Protocols, Universal TK, Later Start Times and More

School districts are expected to struggle with staff shortages again this year. Bus drivers, paraprofessionals, substitutes and teachers continue to be in short supply even though districts have stepped up efforts to recruit and retain them.
San Diego Unified and San Francisco Unified were among the many districts that offered signing bonuses to lure teachers to their districts.
But sometimes bonuses aren’t enough. Oroville Union High School District has been advertising for a special education teacher for severely handicapped students since April. Superintendent Willenberg expects that students in that class will start the year with a substitute teacher, who isn’t likely to have all the training needed to work with severely handicapped children.
The district, which serves 2,700 students, still needs three special-education teachers, two English teachers and four special-education paraeducators before school starts Aug. 16.
Willenberg has asked outside agencies that work in special education to send teachers to the district in exchange for a finder’s fee. But even that isn’t working.
The high school district, like many others in the state, has been unable to find enough bus drivers with the required Class B license. So, instead, it has had to hire drivers with standard Class C licenses to drive a “huge” van fleet to pick up students 10 at a time, instead of the 55 or more that fit in a bus.
The shortage impacts families in the entire area, as the high school district also provides home-to-school transportation for an elementary school district within its boundaries. As a result, the high school district has had to cut back on providing transportation for athletic events and other activities.
Willenberg said he expects more retirements to make the bus driver shortage even worse this school year.
Older students will start the school day later
State-mandated later-start times in California will make providing home-to-school bus transportation even more complicated, say administrators. The legislation requires middle schools to begin no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools to start regular classes at 8:30 a.m. or later.
Richard Nguyen, 15, an incoming junior at Bolsa Grande High School in Garden Grove, is thrilled that school will start at 8:30 a.m., instead of 7:55 a.m. this school year. He knows he needs more sleep, but says he will use the time to study and do homework.
“We are all really sleep-deprived,” he said of teenagers. “But that’s 35 more minutes to do homework. I have a rigorous schedule.”
Full slate of new programs
Record state funding for K-12 education and federal COVID relief money are making new programs like universal transitional kindergarten, after-school extended learning and the expansion of community schools possible this school year.
“The budget this year was extremely helpful for educators,” Boyd said. “We have more money going into the classroom to hopefully lower class sizes and to retain and recruit teachers. There is the transitional kindergarten expansion. Community schools are going to be very impactful for our communities.”
The state also is investing $4.1 billion in community schools, which will take an integrated approach to their students’ academic, health and social-emotional needs by making connections with government and community services and by building trusting relationships with students and families.
San Diego Unified has an ambitious plan to open five community schools each year beginning this school year. The district will continue the process until all the district schools with 80% or more of its students eligible for free and reduced-priced lunch are community schools. Eventually, the district will have upward of 50 community schools, Barrera said.
State and federal dollars aimed at learning loss also are allowing districts to offer more extensive after-school programs. San Diego is extending its summer enrichment program, known as Level Up SD, to an after-school enrichment program this year. It is working with community nonprofits to offer classes in marine science, robotics, dance, theater and the arts, among other things.
Oroville Union High School District has formed a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of the North Valley to offer extended learning opportunities for its students.
“This is an example of trying to find ways to get things done,” Willenberg said.
Universal transitional kindergarten is rolled out