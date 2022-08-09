Scared After The Fall of Roe, These 2 Texas Women Rushed to Tie The Knot

"For Molly, it's a lot easier when you're married," Brown explained, adding that the thought of waiting until 2023 to begin the adoption process filled them both with anxiety. "We are worried about the future of marriage equality. We didn't want that to go away before we could get through it."

So they scrambled and made the best of the situation.

They rescheduled their wedding for nine months earlier and officially tied the knot in a simple ceremony on July 30.

"The wedding was great!" they exclaimed almost simultaneously, although Brown admitted she "would have liked it if there would have been some more folks and some additional people."

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas suggests a rollback of several rights

The high court's conservative-majority ruling included a concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote that the same rationale that was applied in the abortion case could also apply to the 2015 landmark same-sex marriage ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.

"[I]n future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell," Thomas stated. (The 1965 Griswold v. Connecticut decision established the right of married couples to buy and use contraception, while the 2003 Lawrence v. Texas decision decriminalized consensual same-sex sex.)

Thomas added, "[W]e have a duty to 'correct the error' established in those precedents."

Same-sex marriage rates have remained static since 2015

Thomas' words sent a jolt of fear through LGTBQ communities across the U.S., and for couples like Pela and Brown, who had their child in June, that meant racing to the altar.

Still, data experts agree that it is too soon after the Supreme Court's decision to tell whether the fall of Roe has triggered a significant surge in same-sex marriage.

Gallup senior editor Jeffrey Jones told NPR that it will take at least a year of data collecting to draw any definitive conclusions.

Jones said same-sex marriage rates in 2014 — the year before Obergefell — indicated that 8% of LGBT adults were married to a same-sex spouse. "And then in the first year after the decision was handed down, that increased to 10%." He attributes the modest spike to same-sex couples finally being allowed to marry in states where it had been illegal.

"And they've pretty much held at that level," Jones added.

During that time, public opinion in favor of same-sex marriage has continued to grow, including among conservatives. Overall, 71% of Americans say they support it, according to a Gallup poll conducted in May.