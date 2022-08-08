Berkeley and Oakland Passed Measures to Let 16- and 17-Year-Olds Participate in School Board Elections. So Why Can’t They Vote Yet?

But that, so far, is where the story ends. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters has yet to implement Measure QQ, nor a similar measure, Y1, that passed in Berkeley in 2016.

“It’s so disappointing. As much as we tried to hold adults accountable, it didn’t happen. Even when they promised it would,” Rodriguez said. “And it’s not even our fault. No matter how much work we put into something, it doesn’t change anything. It makes me really mad.”

The situation in Oakland and Berkeley isn’t unique. Youth-led civic engagement initiatives typically struggle to maintain momentum, said Chuck Corra, associate director at Generation Citizen, which advocates for youth civics education. Students graduate and move on, priorities change, and — as any policy wonk will attest — the wheels of democracy can grind maddeningly slow.

“It can be frustrating. Sometimes municipalities drag their feet,” Corra said. “There’s all this grassroots activism and then nothing happens. … Young people are tired of seeing a lot of talk on issues that affect them. They want a seat at the table.”

In the case of youth voting initiatives in Berkeley and Oakland, the measures have stalled at the registrar’s office, where staff have hired a consultant and an attorney to work out the complexities of issuing ballots, in multiple languages, to a select group of voters for only one race, school board. The ballots and voting methods also must be accessible to people with disabilities.

The goal is to integrate the voting rolls, so students who vote in school board races and those who’ve pre-registered, which became legal in California in 2017, can seamlessly join the regular rolls once they turn 18, according to Cynthia Cornejo, deputy registrar in Alameda County.

“In a perfect world, this would be easy to implement. But we want to make sure we do it right,” Cornejo said. “I completely understand how frustrated people are. We all hoped this would be done sooner. … We’ve done a lot of work on this already, and it’s going well. We’re very close.”