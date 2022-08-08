Oakland School for the Arts Students Shared Allegations of Sexual Misconduct. Then Chaos Broke Out

So the Student Safety Committee led a walkout.

Students said the protest that was meant to create safety and community led to conflict the school was unprepared to manage.

Hours after the walkout, members of the Student Safety Committee began hearing reports that some girls who attended the action were being threatened.

“We’re getting a bunch of people telling us ‘I’m being threatened’ and we’re getting screenshots of threats,” said McCall. “So then we’re like, ‘Oh crap, like, what do we do?’”

The next day, organizers with the Student Safety Committee said they tried to warn school officials that people were likely to get hurt if they didn’t take their concerns seriously.

Student Safety Committee member Tai–Ge Min, 18, remembers speaking to a revolving door of administrators and staff.

“We were just begging for attention, begging, like, ‘Please, we’re getting these messages, help us.’ And not really anything was being done,” Min said.

A spokesperson at OSA did not respond to questions about how OSA responded, but said, “There are clear procedures in place when there is a reported issue and all issues are investigated thoroughly.”

School closed for a day, but when students returned to campus, emotions were still raw. Classmates said it was like waiting for something to go wrong, and then it did.

There were at least two physical attacks on campus. A parent said her son, a new member of the Student Safety Committee, had bruises on his neck from being assaulted.

Classmates said another student was physically attacked after he made memes about the group chat where explicit images were allegedly traded. The memes named specific boys and mocked the administration’s response, and students said the boy who made the memes was suspended for cyberbullying.

McCall said she was in the hallway with a friend when boys yelled misogynistic, homophobic comments and charged at them. She said staff held the boys back.

The school did not respond to questions about the alleged incidents. Several parents criticized OSA’s response in a letter to the school's board of directors.

“The administration, in essence, did nothing to prevent the assaults that occurred,” they wrote, adding that it was unclear what would be done to make their children safe at school.

The letter also cited the so-called “Pokemon Traders” group chat as an example of the school’s past failure to address sexual misconduct.

“This issue was not addressed system-wide by the administration,” the parents wrote.

Race and gender

In response to the turmoil on campus, Sherman-Colt, who left her job as executive director earlier this year, wrote to the OSA community that students had been suspended for assault, harassment and cyberbullying.

“OSA is continuing its investigations, reflections, and development regarding sexual violence, racial injustice, and white supremacy culture — all of which have impacted the school community this week,” Sherman-Colt wrote.

Sherman-Colt, now the chief program officer at Cayton Children’s Museum in Santa Monica according to her LinkedIn profile, did not respond to requests for comment.

The atmosphere on campus and online was already tense, and some students said the email only made it worse.

During a virtual board of directors meeting on Oct. 14, 2021, several parents gave impassioned speeches about how Black boys at the school were being bullied and harassed by their peers without evidence they had done anything wrong.

One parent, who KQED is not naming to protect his son’s safety, pleaded for people to take these concerns seriously.

“Whenever someone speaks about Black boys being called rapists online and in school, in front of teachers and walking the hallways, no one talks about the mental anguish that they will go through the rest of our lives,” he said.

The parent declined to be interviewed for this story, but sent KQED a written statement.

“It is hard to believe that this kind of racial violence and discrimination would occur in 2022 in downtown Oakland at a school that was founded to serve students of color,” he wrote.

Two other parents of boys accused also declined to comment.

During the meeting, McCall and other members of the Student Safety Committee gave a presentation to explain their perspective.

“Staff has been focusing on the race of the accused instead of the race of the victims, who have all been women of color,” McCall said. “You can protect us too.”

During the meeting Oz said, “I feel bad. I feel stupid in this moment for not predicting the gravity of that situation more accurately. For that I want to take responsibility."

Oz addressed a parent who asked how to choose which side to support.

“The side is to support our students,” he said. “We’re a school. We support all of our 796 students. That’s what we do here. Sometimes students are going to make mistakes. Sometimes those mistakes are going to be huge.”

Investigators: Most claims 'not backed by evidence, unfounded'

Soon after the walkout, the school announced it had hired an outside firm to investigate allegations.

Nearly seven months after the walkout, school leadership sent an email to the campus community that said most allegations made after the walkout were either “not backed by evidence, unfounded, or in some instances a result of mistaken identity or assumed guilt by association.”

It’s unclear, however, which allegations or how many were reported to the school and investigated.

The email went on to say, “We still have members of our community, specifically the falsely accused African American boys and their families, hurting, and this must be addressed.”

Rebecca Levenson, an advisor for BHS Stop Harassing, a Berkeley High School student group, had volunteered to assist OSA after the walkout. She called the school’s statement brave.

“And I say that through the lens of someone who has sat with so many survivors of sexual harm,” she said. “You do not get to destroy someone’s life because you’re mad or because you had a bad experience or you experienced assaults. That’s not how this works.”

Student Safety Committee member Tai–Ge Min said OSA’s focus on false allegations missed the bigger picture, and left survivors who still needed support out of the conversation.

Min said some classmates did not want to file complaints about abuse because they did not trust the school to support them, or were worried administration would notify police. But because few classmates wanted to make formal allegations, Min said people accused victims of making up elaborate stories.

“Justice has never really come to anyone at OSA,” Min said. “But those girls, however you define justice, they never got any of that.”

Leah Kimble-Price with Bay Area Women Against Rape worries about the long-term impact of OSA’s communications about the walkout.

“We don’t want people to be describing or mischaracterizing something that’s not happening. But for a lot of young people, it is happening,” she said. “This communication, the subtext here is that you may not be believed, and that is devastating.”

And the concerns that led to the walkout continue. Before the school year ended, an anonymous user shared a graphic and offensive post on Instagram that said the girls involved in the walkout weren’t raped or “worthy of getting raped.”

The school did not respond to a question about the post.

McCall, Min and De Angelis Nelson graduated in the spring, but Kanner-Gomes plans to bring administrators carefully crafted ideas on where the school can improve.

“‘Here’s what we think you can do. We’re here to work on this with you. Can you please just really listen?’’’ she said. “If we do that, it’s a lot harder to ignore us.”

