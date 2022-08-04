After Recent Recall, Boudin Rules Out November Run for SF DA

Jenkins also announced that unlike her predecessor, she would consider enhanced charges for people caught selling drugs within 1,000 feet of schools.

While Jenkins insists she supports criminal justice reform and agrees that the so-called “War on Drugs” was a failure, she said her new policy is mostly reverting back to practices in place before Boudin took office and would target sellers, not users of illegal drugs.

Nonetheless, in his Twitter thread Boudin expressed doubts about the new direction his successor was taking.

“I am gravely concerned by what I’ve seen from the current, appointed District Attorney,” he said. “We have heard no assurances that the successful programs we’ve implemented will continue, and indeed, we see worrying signs every day as progress is rolled back.”

Supporters of reform, including Boudin’s former chief-of-staff Cristine Soto DeBerry, said locking up sellers would not solve the problem of open-air drug dealing. The real solution, said DeBerry, was more treatment beds to address addiction.

“That approach does not work,” DeBerry said. “As we have seen literally now for 40 years, where there is a demand for the substance there will be a supply.”