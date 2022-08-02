McKinney Fire Death Toll Rises to 4

But lightning over the weekend also sparked several smaller fires near the McKinney Fire. And despite the much-needed moisture, forests and fields in the region remained bone-dry.

The temperature in Yreka could reach nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning of extreme fire danger into Tuesday night because of the chance of lightning starting new fires and gusty outflowing winds from thunderstorms powering the flames.

Among those waiting out the fire at the shelter in Yreka on Monday was Paisley Bamberg, 33. She arrived a few months ago from West Columbia, South Carolina, and had been living in a motel with her six children, ranging in age from 15 to 1-year-old twins, when she was told to evacuate.

“I started throwing everything on the top of my truck, but had to leave many things behind,” she said.

Bamberg said she had just been hired at an Arby’s restaurant and wondered if it would survive the fire.

“There might not be much there when we get back,“ she said. “I don’t know if I have a job. The kids were supposed to start school and I don’t know if the school is still standing.”

Bamberg added: “I’m trying to keep up my spirits. I have six little humans that are depending on me. I can’t break down or falter.”