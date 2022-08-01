People Who Want to Visit the World's Tallest Living Tree Now Risk a $5,000 Fine

If Hyperion is considered the world's tallest living tree but no one is allowed to see it, is it still the tallest?

Well, yes — but starting now, visitors who attempt to see the Guinness World Record tree in person will risk a $5,000 fine and six months in jail.

California's Redwood National Park is urging visitors to stay away from Hyperion — and the area around it — which have been damaged as a result of the tree's popularity.

Hyperion is located in a closed area, meaning there's no formal trail to reach the site. Still, over the years, many tree enthusiasts pursued the trek, trampling and damaging the habitat leading up to Hyperion, according to Redwood National Park.

Employees have also found trash and human waste on the way to the site.