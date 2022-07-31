McKinney Fire Grows to More Than 50,000 Acres, Newsom Declares State of Emergency

The McKinney Fire exploded in size to more than 80 square miles just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area of Siskiyou County, according to a Sunday incident report. The cause is under investigation, but erratic lightning storms swept through Klamath National Forest just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman.

“The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," she said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."

The #McKinneyFire is so intense it’s creating its own weather — pyrocumulonimbus clouds which can generate lightning (starting new fires) and strong winds (spreading existing fires) 50,000+ acres already burned near the CA/OR border 🔥pic.twitter.com/xDFvNRpSlu — Chase Cain (@ChaseCainNBC) July 31, 2022

A second, smaller fire just to the west that was sparked by dry lightning Saturday threatened the tiny town of Seiad, Freeman said. About 400 structures were under threat from the two California fires.

A third fire, which was on the southwest end of the McKinney blaze, prompted evacuation orders for around 500 homes Sunday, said Courtney Kreider, a spokesperson with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The office said crews had been on the scene of the fire since late Saturday but that the fire Sunday morning “became active and escaped its containment line."

Siskiyou County released evacuation orders and warnings for all areas of Yreka west of Interstate 5. An evacuation shelter is opening at the Weed Community Center in Weed, CA.