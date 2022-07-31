KQED is a proud member of
McKinney Fire Grows to More Than 50,000 Acres, Newsom Declares State of Emergency

Noah Berger, Associated Press
After fighting the Oak Fire near Yosemite for eight days, firefighters from Alameda County Fire head to fight the McKinney Fire just south of the California-Oregon border. (via @AlamedaCoFire on Twitter)

Covering more than 50,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon, the McKinney Fire in Klamath National Forest is so far California's largest wildfire of 2022. More than twice as large as the Oak Fire near Yosemite, the blaze in Siskiyou County is at 0% containment.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday as the McKinney Fire intensified.

The fire "destroyed homes, threatened critical infrastructure and forced the evacuation of almost 2,000 residents," Newsom's office wrote, in a statement.

The proclamation allows Newsom more flexibility to coordinate emergency response and recovery effort decisions and to access federal aid.

Major wildfires across the state grew substantially on Sunday as firefighters protected remote communities and hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry western U.S. created the potential for even more spread.

The McKinney Fire exploded in size to more than 80 square miles just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area of Siskiyou County, according to a Sunday incident report. The cause is under investigation, but erratic lightning storms swept through Klamath National Forest just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman.

“The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," she said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."

A second, smaller fire just to the west that was sparked by dry lightning Saturday threatened the tiny town of Seiad, Freeman said. About 400 structures were under threat from the two California fires.

A third fire, which was on the southwest end of the McKinney blaze, prompted evacuation orders for around 500 homes Sunday, said Courtney Kreider, a spokesperson with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The office said crews had been on the scene of the fire since late Saturday but that the fire Sunday morning “became active and escaped its containment line."

Siskiyou County released evacuation orders and warnings for all areas of Yreka west of Interstate 5. An evacuation shelter is opening at the Weed Community Center in Weed, CA.

California law enforcement knocked on doors in the town of Yreka Fort Jones to urge residents to get out and safely evacuate their livestock onto trailers. Automated calls were being sent to land phone lines as well because there were areas without cell phone service.

"We are asking people to evacuate. The area is very rural," said Roxanne Strangfeld with Siskiyou County Probation in a video posted on Twitter. "We are noticing that there are quite a few people helping each other, which is a really wonderful thing in this time of lots of stress."

The Pacific Coast Trail Association urged hikers to get to the nearest town while the U.S. Forest Service closed a 110-mile section of the trail from the Etna Summit to the Mt. Ashland Campground in southern Oregon.

The McKinney Fire also closed about 30 miles of State Route 96 between Scott River Road, which leads into the Klamath National Forest and Sate Route 263, about 10 miles northwest of Yreka.

Fire departments in the Bay Area sent firefighters to Siskiyou County to help contain the McKinney Fire and nearby wildfires.

KQED's Cesar Saldaña contributed to this report.