News

Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike in Demand for Higher Wages

Holly McDede
Tenderloin Housing Clinic staff — including case workers, janitors and maintenance and desk workers — rally for a new contract and higher wages in San Francisco on July 27, 2022.  (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Hundreds of employees with the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, one of the largest providers of permanent, supportive housing in San Francisco, went on a one-day strike on Wednesday in a bid for higher pay.

The case managers, janitors and desk and maintenance staff that keep the clinic's single residency occupancy hotels running, said they had reached a breaking point after eight months of contract negotiations, according to SEIU Local 1021, the union representing them.

As demonstrators stood on the picket line Wednesday, Mayor London Breed signed a $14 billion two-year budget that includes modest pay raises for some city-funded nonprofit employees — a bump that many workers argue still falls far short of what they need to make a living wage.

"We just ask them for a decent wage ... so that way everyone will get a raise. No one would be left out. That's what we're fighting for," said Hattie Patterson, a desk clerk at the Vincent Hotel.

Tenderloin Housing Clinic workers stand on the picket line in San Francisco on Wednesday, in a push for a new contract and higher wages. (Beth LaBerge/.KQED)

Workers said low pay, burnout, and high turnover has been particularly devastating for SRO residents, many who are dealing with trauma, mental health issues and addiction.

"Once they start opening up to someone, they come downstairs, the next day we're gone," Patterson said. "And it's because we can't afford to live here with these poverty wages."

Randy Shaw, the nonprofit clinic's executive director, said he has already offered signing bonuses, pay increases, and mental health days to much of his staff. The city, he added, plans to update him next week on the additional wages he can offer janitors and desk clerks.

"The fact that they couldn't tell us by now, when the city's budget has already been approved, is kind of ridiculous," Shaw said, urging employees to focus their efforts on pushing political leaders to offer more substantial raises.

But Denny Machuca-Grebe, a spokesperson with the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, said the agency has made wage equity a priority in this year's budget.

This story will be updated.