Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike in Demand for Higher Wages

Hundreds of employees with the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, one of the largest providers of permanent, supportive housing in San Francisco, went on a one-day strike on Wednesday in a bid for higher pay.

The case managers, janitors and desk and maintenance staff that keep the clinic's single residency occupancy hotels running, said they had reached a breaking point after eight months of contract negotiations, according to SEIU Local 1021, the union representing them.

As demonstrators stood on the picket line Wednesday, Mayor London Breed signed a $14 billion two-year budget that includes modest pay raises for some city-funded nonprofit employees — a bump that many workers argue still falls far short of what they need to make a living wage.

"We just ask them for a decent wage ... so that way everyone will get a raise. No one would be left out. That's what we're fighting for," said Hattie Patterson, a desk clerk at the Vincent Hotel.

Workers said low pay, burnout, and high turnover has been particularly devastating for SRO residents, many who are dealing with trauma, mental health issues and addiction.