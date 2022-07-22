Newsom Signs Law, Modeled After Texas Abortion Ban, Empowering Citizens to Sue Gun Industry

“I hope other Democratic governors in other states take notice. We need to take these guns off the streets,” he added. “Let's meet this moment and let's not have any more moments saying ‘We could have, would have and should have’.”

He implored states to act more boldly if the federal government fails to do so.

“The world is changing radically. You see what's happening with the rights revolution being wiped out in real time just over the course of the last few years,” he said. “We need to do things differently here in the state of California.”

The bill allows private citizens to sue for damages of at least $10,000 per each weapon involved in a crime. Gun dealers who illegally sell firearms to anyone younger than 21 are also liable for the same damages.

Newsom was introduced on Friday by Mia Tretta, who in 2019 was hit in the stomach by a bullet from a ghost gun used during a mass shooting at her Santa Clarita high school. “You, Gov. Newsom, are saving lives,” she said.

At the signing, Hertzberg also pledged that the Legislature would continue sending Newsom bills that can further prevent gun violence. “If it takes another 100 laws, so be it to protect our citizens,” he said.

The bill signing comes a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion and also struck down a New York law that placed strict limits on carrying concealed firearms in public.

On Thursday, Newsom also signed a package of bills with more restrained impacts than SB 1327. They include measures that bar anyone from making more than three guns a year or making any guns with a 3D printer without obtaining a state-issued license, and requiring schools to periodically inform parents about the safe storage of firearms. Others bar gun sales on state property, boost inspections of gun dealers, limit dealer fees, and add child and elder abuse to the list of crimes that block gun ownership.

Two weeks ago Newsom signed another bill introduced by San Francisco Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting that allows individuals, as well as state and local governments, to sue gun manufacturers for negligence that results in injury or death. The bill creates a code of conduct for firearms makers and allows civil lawsuits for violations.

Many of California's new gun control laws are more than likely to face legal challenges, some possibly making their way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

To elevate his ongoing political jousting match with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — an anti-abortion, gun rights' Republican — Newsom also ran an ad Friday in several Texas newspapers repurposing a statement Abbott made when he signed his state’s anti-abortion law last year. In the ad, the word “abortion” is crossed out and and replaced with “gun violence” as the cause of children’s deaths.

“If Texas can ban abortion and endanger lives, California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives,” Newsom said in a statement. “If Governor Abbott truly wants to protect the right to life, I urge him to follow California’s lead.”

The ad follows a video message Newsom aired in Florida last month, attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis over his support of laws restricting LGBTQ rights.

Newsom has flatly denied that these out-of-state ad campaigns are intended to promote his potential run for president, but they certainly have garnered the attention of national media outlets and Democrats hungry for outspoken leaders willing to forcefully take on the Supreme Court, the gun industry and the Republican establishment.

Indeed, Newsom has declared himself to be “pro-life,” borrowing the phrase used by anti-abortion activists and turning it against them, the gun lobby and others who oppose retrictions on firearms.

Asked today in Santa Monica whether he was running for president, Newsom reiterated his previous stance that he has “subzero” interest in doing so.