Closure of Oakland's Largest Homeless Encampment Put on Hold — for Now

She has no idea where she will go if Caltrans is successful in evicting her. It was a sentiment shared by many of the residents living at Wood Street. Caltrans officials said the agency has been coordinating with the city of Oakland and Alameda County to provide residents access to shelter beds, but many residents said they have never received offers for alternative shelter.

“They didn’t offer us anything at all,” said Jessica Huffman, 42.

Huffman lives on BNSF land near an unused railroad trestle. She lost the vehicle where she had been living for the past three years in a fire that broke out on July 11.

Caltrans officials cited the fire as a reason to accelerate its plans to remove the residents and their belongings.

“The department is taking this action to address the increasingly serious safety risks to life, property and infrastructure at the encampment,” Caltrans officials said in the July 15 statement, “including from the fire [on July 11] that prompted the closure of the MacArthur Maze.”

On Tuesday, Caltrans crews were out, removing cars and other debris and placing notices on RVs, trailers, shipping containers and other structures, warning of imminent removal.

Tenant organizer Delphine Brody, who has been working with Wood Street residents for the past 18 months, said the timing was difficult for many residents — not only because of the abrupt notice given, but also because of surging COVID infections among camp residents and organizers.

“For Caltrans and the [California Highway Patrol] to choose this time is unthinkable,” Brody said. “We’re seeing what looks like the beginning of a surge now with the BA.5 subvariant, which seems to be affecting residents here as well. … We have residents who are falling ill with symptoms of COVID.”

Many of the residents said they had no idea where to go, but that it would likely be to disperse to other encampments on public land.

“They have to play whack-a-mole,” said Wood Street resident Theo Cedar Jones, 59. “They squeeze us out of one area, we squeeze into another.”

The city of Oakland received $4.7 million from the state’s Encampment Resolution Funding Program, specifically to clear its portion of the Wood Street encampment, said Karen Boyd, a spokesperson for the city. It’s already begun its cleanup of the land it owns at West Grand and 26th Street in preparation for a housing development for up to 100 formerly unhoused people.

“To move that project, the city must clear this street while continuing conversations with this community on the design of the program,” Boyd said in a statement.

But Wood Street resident Matthew Schatzinger, 45, isn’t optimistic he’ll be able to live in whatever new housing is being built.

“The consideration is not for the people that are here now,” Schatzinger said. “It's for people in the future who might want housing. … And we are not those people. We're being displaced for a solution that’s not for us.”