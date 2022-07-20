Judge Sets October Trial Date in Twitter Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

Twitter and Elon Musk are scheduled to face off in a five-day trial in October over the billionaire's change of heart about buying the social media company for $44 billion.

The decision from Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the chief judge at Delaware's Court of Chancery, was a blow to Musk, whose lawyers sought a trial early next year.

But with the Twitter deal now in limbo, McCormick agreed to fast-track the trial during a hearing over Zoom on Tuesday.

"The reality is that delay threatens irreparable harm to the sellers and Twitter," McCormick said in her ruling from the bench. "The longer the delay, the greater the risk."

Earlier this month, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he was calling off the deal because of concerns over how many accounts on Twitter are fake or spam. Last week, Twitter sued Musk to force him to go through with the purchase, accusing him of using the issue of automated bot accounts as a pretext to get out of a deal that was no longer good for him financially.