'Still a Public Health Emergency': With BA.5 COVID Variant On Rise, Here's What You Need to Know

Dr. Bob Wachter: We've never seen anything quite like this virus before. Everyone is at some level of risk. Everybody has to do this three-dimensional chess game pretty much every day to try to figure out what's safe to do, what's not safe to do. It's causing massive disruption of our society and a lot of anxiety. So that hasn't changed.

But a lot of the aspects of the virus have changed in terms of how infectious it is, how our immunity is working against it, and how severe it is. I think it's very hard for people to process all of this, in part because we came to some of these understandings kind of the hard way. And once you've come to them, it's hard to give them up as the facts change on the ground — and a lot of the facts have changed.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado: This is still a public health emergency. As you know, the Biden administration just decided to extend our public health emergency that started in January 2020. That situation is not different. It is still a very deadly disease when you compare it to any other circulating viral illness that we see today.

It's still worse than, say, our annual influenza epidemic. So it's still a force to be dealt with.

Unfortunately, what has changed is our risk perception. We're very good at getting used to lots of things that we feel like we can't control. And that's the problem. We think we can't control this and we really can. We need to keep it high on the list of things you should do to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy.

On kids and school

What do we know now about kids and COVID that maybe we didn't understand earlier in the pandemic?

Dr. Maldonado: We heard initially that children don't get infected. That's not true. That they don't get sick. That's also not true. And that they can't transmit to others. That's also not true.

Almost every single day since the beginning of the pandemic we've had children admitted to our hospital, not just with COVID [discovered after they’re admitted for something else], but for COVID. And so it's a serious disease — and not just runny noses and coughs.

Unfortunately, what we're seeing in kids is over 13 million cases with tens of thousands of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, just in the United States. And over 1,500 children who have died.

Some people say that, you know, that pales in comparison to deaths in adults. But still, this virus is in the top five causes of death right now in the U.S. for every single age group under 18. So when you break down the cases, it may be that the numbers look small, but they are the most preventable causes of death that we have right now in children.

What advice do you have for parents about how to safely send their kids back to school this fall?

Dr. Maldonado: Let me just start off by saying that what's really changed is we have lots of vaccine options now for children. The FDA and the CDC just approved vaccines for everybody six months of age and older, similar to the flu.