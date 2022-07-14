KQED is a proud member of
News

With BA.5 on the Rise, Here's Where COVID Rates Stand in Your County

Matthew Green
The coronavirus BA.5 variant – technically an omicron subvariant – is now the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it doesn't much seem to matter if you've already been infected. More people now appear to be contracting the virus multiple times in relatively quick succession, spurring yet another moderate surge in cases and hospitalizations, both in the Bay Area and across the country.

"Even if you had omicron as recently as a month ago, we're starting to see people come back with reinfections with this new variant," UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter recently told KQED. "Because it evades the immunity from your prior infections pretty well."

BA.5 is currently the most dominant variant showing up in wastewater in the South Bay, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Sacramento and elsewhere – and COVID hospitalizations in the Bay Area are at their highest levels since February.

The good news is that this variant, while more zealous than its predecessors, does not appear to inflict more serious illness, and is unlikely to result in anywhere near the scale of last winter's surge, when vaccination rates were much lower and fewer antiviral therapies were available.

Explore automatically updated visualizations below showing daily case rates averaged over a 7-day period, current hospitalizations and cumulative cases and deaths since the pandemic began for every Bay Area county.

The data, tallied by the LA Times, is reported by the California Department of Public Health, which currently updates its datasets twice a week (on Tuesdays and Fridays). Daily case counts include both confirmed and probable COVID cases, as tracked by CDPH. Find charts showing statewide daily cases and hospitalizations at the bottom.