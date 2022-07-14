With BA.5 on the Rise, Here's Where COVID Rates Stand in Your County

The coronavirus BA.5 variant – technically an omicron subvariant – is now the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it doesn't much seem to matter if you've already been infected. More people now appear to be contracting the virus multiple times in relatively quick succession, spurring yet another moderate surge in cases and hospitalizations, both in the Bay Area and across the country.
"Even if you had omicron as recently as a month ago, we're starting to see people come back with reinfections with this new variant," UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter recently told KQED. "Because it evades the immunity from your prior infections pretty well."