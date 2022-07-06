Mike Grier Becomes the First Black General Manager in NHL History

Mike Grier has been named the general manager of the San Jose Sharks, making him the first Black GM in National Hockey League history.

"I am extremely proud and grateful to be given the opportunity to be the general manager of the San Jose Sharks," the 47-year-old hockey veteran said in a statement.

"Along with my staff, I look forward to the challenge of building a fast, competitive, and hardworking team that Sharks fans will enjoy watching and be proud of."

Grier has been an NHL hockey player, scout, coach and executive. He spent 14 seasons in the league as a top defensive forwards and leader. Prior to the Sharks GM position, he was the New York Rangers' hockey operations adviser.