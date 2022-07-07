At TK-12 School Within UCSF, Education Is a Path to Healing

Many large children’s hospitals offer education services, but UCSF’s, founded in 1992, was among the first and has served as a model for other in-patient facilities. It’s unique in that it’s part of San Francisco Unified. Of the school’s 11 teachers, four work for the district and seven are funded by private donors.

As medical technology improves and more children are surviving conditions that once might have been fatal, more children’s hospitals are offering or expanding education services — an effort to make children’s transitions back to regular school as seamless as possible.

But there’s a broad range of what hospitals offer. Some children’s hospitals, like UCSF, are affiliated with school districts. They have classrooms, 1-to-1 bedside instruction, visits from science museums, room for siblings and close contact with the children’s regular teachers. Others have more informal arrangements, such as tutors who help with homework assigned by the regular school. And some, especially those that are underfunded or in remote locations, offer little or no education for their patients.

The Hospital Educator and Academic Liaison (HEAL) Association, a nonprofit organization representing hospital-based teachers, is advocating for more hospitals to invest in school services for children, and for credential programs to train teachers in the special art of educating children with serious health conditions.

And it is an art. Only about 35% of the children at UCSF have individualized education plans or 504s, meaning that they’re enrolled in special education, but they might tire easily, or become frustrated or depressed, or just have off days. A good teacher knows when to push the child and when to put the textbook down for a while.

Teachers at the Wattis School study children’s medical charts and talk to doctors and families, making an effort to understand what specific challenges a child might be facing on a particular day.

“Our teachers are part surrogate parent, chaplain, confidant. They know how to be good listeners, how to read body language and take the long view,” Pollman said. “You never know what kind of day your student is having, what news they just received. It might be time to celebrate, or it might be time to exert some sensitivity and put the algebra away for now.”

In some cases, schoolwork and time with teachers might actually help children recover, said Jodi Krause, a board member of the association and brain injury educational coordinator at Children’s Hospital Colorado. With brain injuries, for example, academic challenges and 1-on-1 time with teachers can play a role in rehabilitation. And the social benefits of school can improve a child’s mental health overall, leading to easier hospital stays.

“A kid’s job is to be in school,” Krause said. “And we haven’t done our job if we haven’t prepared them for how they’re going to be spending their time after they’re discharged.”