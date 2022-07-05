State and Federal Restrictions Make It Harder for Lower-Income Families to Get Infant Formula

Despite the expanded list, with so little formula on shelves families are still struggling. The Women, Infants and Children program allows substitutions but they are limited for many families.

“The shortage has been challenging for every parent, but absolutely devastating for families living in poverty,” said Kelly Sawyer-Patricof, co-CEO of Baby2Baby, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that provides necessities, like formula and diapers, for low-income children and families. “The families we serve don’t have the luxury of switching to a more expensive brand, buying in bulk, or driving to multiple stores to search for formula.”

Infants under 6 months old cannot eat anything besides formula and breast milk. Infants older than 6 months can have pureed and solid foods but also need breast milk or formula. Babies can’t digest cow milk until they are at least 12 months old.

In California, 50% of infants, those under 12 months of age, are in families enrolled in the program and 80% of them are solely formula-fed or use it to supplement breastfeeding, according to the state. Families purchase nearly a million cans of formula a month through the program in California.

When families are enrolled in the program they are placed into categories for certain formulas. In response to the shortage the agency created a new category called “powder formula,” which offers up to 16 brands. It covers 12% of program families.

As of last week, 44% of families are approved for Enfamil infant, 35% for Gentlease and 9% for other brands. Those approved for Enfamil infant and Gentlease now have more than 10 other brands to choose from, but others with more specific needs may only have one or a few options.

Owens wrote that families in limited categories can request to be moved to a broader category if it’s appropriate for their infants.

For families, it’s not just the formula voucher program that has been impacted but the food stamps they rely on to feed their families. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as food stamps, gives families a certain dollar amount for food, including formula. Some parents have used their food stamps to purchase formula at inflated prices if they could not find the brand allowed by their vouchers.

But buying formula with food stamps cuts into a family’s food budget.

Starlyn Darby has been using food stamps to purchase the kind of formula her son Zelimir eats when she can find it. But that leaves her less to feed her other children.