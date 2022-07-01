New State Budget Will Cover Some Abortion Transportation Costs, But Only for Travel Within California

California groups that help people access abortion care say final changes to the nearly $308 state budget that lawmakers passed Wednesday night will make it harder for residents from other states to travel here for care.
While the budget includes a $20 million "Abortion Practical Support Fund" to cover some transportation, lodging, food and child care costs for lower-income people seeking abortions — those small grants would only apply to in-state travel. That means the state would potentially help a woman from Texas, for instance, pay for a hotel room or transportation once she’s in California, but would not cover her costs to get here.
The fund will also accept private donations, but it’s unclear if that money could be used to cover out-of-state travel expenses.
"It really means nothing if people can't get here," said Jessica Pinckney, executive director of Access Reproductive Justice, a California nonprofit that helps women pay for the logistics of getting an abortion. "With increased gas prices and everything, I mean even a fairly short flight can cost, you know, close to $1,000."
While Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, his office says it wants to focus on expanding and strengthening abortion services within the state — rather than using public money to pay for interstate travel.