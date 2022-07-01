SF Filipino Community Mobilizes to Preserve Unique Elementary School Language Program

It’s one thing for parents to emphasize this at home, says Santiago, but when your kid’s public school honors your heritage, it sends a powerful message that you, too, belong.”

And it's not just Filipino students who benefit from the program, says Laurie Hughes, a humanities teacher whose two grandsons attend. “What my grandson has learned in kindergarten first, second and third grade totally makes sense for ethnic studies and high school. None of his background is Filipino. It doesn't make any difference. They're learning this amazing language and culture and history that is part of San Francisco in the district.”

Like many other school districts, San Francisco Unified is scrambling to figure out how to deal with a significant drop in student enrollment — one fueled in large part by the pandemic — that ultimately translates to less state funding. The district lost roughly 3,600 students, or 7% of its student body, between the 2019-2020 and 2021-22 school years, according to state education data.

Outgoing SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews, who attended the rally, told demonstrators the district is going through “huge budget issues.”

“One of the pushes from the state has been that we have to align our resources to the number of students,” he said, noting that the district was condensing the Longfellow language program because only about 20 students had signed up for it for next year — roughly half its capacity.

District officials note that under-enrollment is not unique to this program — there were almost 1,700 unfilled elementary school language pathway spaces in the district in 2021-22. The district says it is trying to maintain existing pathway programs by combining classes, with the option of expanding them in the future if and when more students apply.

But advocates of the Longfellow program argue it has been consistently at capacity for much of its 10-year existence — up until the pandemic hit — and will soon be so again. They've recently reached out to families to encourage more students to enroll, and hundreds of people have signed a petition urging the district to lift the new enrollment cap.

“Filipinos have contributed to this community for years and decades. And it's very personal to me,” said Santiago, who is helping lead the organizing effort. “It's really, really backwards of the district to do it, kind of like hush hush. They didn't even give a warning.”

Teachers in the program mobilized first, alerting parents. Jeffrey Lapitan, who teaches kindergarten in the program, says parents activated quickly, using the remote networks they had formed during the pandemic.

“They made it a real big point for them to organize themselves through email, through texting. They have their own little text thread group for organizing playdates and things like that,” he said.

Parents also contacted Pin@y Educational Partnerships, part of a larger network of Filipino ethnic studies classes at local colleges and several high schools that was founded by San Francisco State students. And they also notified the Filipino Community Center, which had the line to the Supervisor Asha Safaí, who represents the Excelsior.

Santiago said she was a community organizer in college but hadn’t taken to the streets in protest since having children. That organizing instinct, she says, is rooted in a long history of Filipino activism in San Francisco and California.

“So to say that this fight is over, I think that's neglecting the history of how Filipinos are just relentless.” Santiago said.

In late June, Santiago finally learned her daughter had been accepted at Longfellow. But some other families she knows were not as fortunate.