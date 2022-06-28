California Fails to Collect Basic Abortion Data — Even as it Invites an Out-of-State Influx

That means 1.3 million more women, primarily from Arizona, would find themselves closest to a California clinic. Arizona, along with two dozen other states, has a “trigger ban” on abortions, making the procedure illegal the moment Roe was overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Using women of reproductive age as a proxy for abortion need, however, is an imprecise metric, especially considering how abortion rates have declined nationally over the past three decades.

Those estimates are also based on driving distance and don’t take into account the fact that California’s major transportation hubs make flying a convenient option, Planned Parenthood’s Matsubara said. Evidence from ACCESS already shows women from states farther away than Arizona are seeking abortions in California, with 18 states represented among its clients.

But without detailed yearly state data, crafting precise policy is difficult.

“We want to know these numbers because we want policy to reflect what people need,” Carrión said.





Some questions are fairly basic: How many abortions are performed each year in California? How many people seek out medication abortions versus procedural ones?

Others are important to assess the impact of current health policy: Are there ethnic or age groups that are disproportionately impacted? Is telehealth a help or a hindrance for people seeking abortions?

Still others seek to identify how accessible abortion care is and what the unmet needs are: How many people come from out of state for abortions? How far do people in the state have to travel to reach a clinic? In which trimester do most abortions occur and how many Californians have to leave the state to seek late-term options?

The CDC’s survey includes answers to many of these questions, but California was no longer included when it stopped reporting data in 1997.

There is no policy preventing the department from collecting abortion data, according to an emailed statement from Matt Conens, a spokesperson for the California Department of Public Health. When asked specifically why the health department doesn’t track abortions, Conens said it is not required.

In a separate email sent without attribution, a statement reads “the California Department of Public Health does not have information about the history of abortion-data reporting in California.”

That means the information on statewide trends is piecemeal at best.





The only window into abortions is through Medi-Cal, the state’s health insurance program for low-income people, which covers roughly a third of all Californians. Medi-Cal data suggest that the abortion rate has been dropping among enrollees since 2014. There are no numbers on procedures among those with private insurance, those who may have paid out of pocket or those from out of state.

Hospitals, surgery centers and insurers may collect the information voluntarily but aren’t required to report it. Abortion clinics also are not required to report any of their data.

Likewise, there is no way to track the number of medication abortions in the state, although nationwide trends suggest they may comprise up to half of all abortions. Medication abortions, also known as the “abortion pill,” use prescription drugs to terminate a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks, similar to an early miscarriage.