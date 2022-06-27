Gas Rebate Could Net California Families Up to $1,050

Californians with incomes above $250,000 for individuals or $500,000 for joint filers would not receive a rebate. The plan would also include an increase for recipients of Supplemental Security Income who do not file taxes.

Differences in proposed spending for universities, housing and social safety net programs, as well as the details of a major climate package, lingered as the Legislature passed a placeholder budget earlier this month. But the biggest holdup to a bargain, which must go into print by Monday to pass before lawmakers leave for summer recess at the end of the month, has been the dispute over direct financial assistance for taxpayers.

Newsom and legislative leaders were at odds for months over whether to target the relief at drivers or the neediest Californians.

During his State of the State speech in March, the governor called for a plan to address spiraling gas prices, which have since reached an average of more than $6 per gallon. He proposed to send $400 debit cards to every registered vehicle owner in the state, up to two per person.

Legislative leaders firmly resisted that approach, which did not include an income limit. Progressive critics noted that it would benefit millionaires and billionaires while leaving out Californians too poor to own their own cars.

The deal announced today is much closer to the program that Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon devised, under which the state would have cut $200 checks for each eligible taxpayer and their dependents living in households making less than $250,000 per year for joint filers or $125,000 per year for individuals.

Despite growing demands from Republican lawmakers, plus an increasing number of Democrats, the plan does not include a suspension of the state’s gas tax, which is set to increase by $0.03 on July 1.