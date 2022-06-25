KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
KQED Newsroom

Abortion Reactions | Pride | This Week in CA News

KQED News Staff and Wires
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Michele Goodwin

The United States Supreme Court overturned 50 years of precedent Friday, striking down Roe v. Wade and the federal right to an abortion. President Joe Biden addressed the nation this morning, saying the court had set the country back by 150 years. We get analysis and perspective from constitutional law expert and UC Irvine Chancellor's Professor Michele B. Goodwin. “Women are still petitioning for the right of personhood in the United States,” Goodwin said in reaction to the court ruling. “That's not hyperbole. That's the decision itself.”

 

This Week in California News and Politics

How are California and the Bay Area responding to the news about Roe? We also discuss how climate change is contributing to wildfires and dive into a KQED and Capital Public Radio investigation into how CAL FIRE is leaving the state vulnerable to catastrophic wildfires.

Sponsored

 

Guests: 

  • Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent
  • Danielle Venton, KQED science reporter

 

Susan Stryker

Gender and sexuality historian and co-author of “Gay by the Bay” Susan Stryker joins us to talk about celebrating Pride Month and the need to continue fighting for LGBTQAI+ rights – especially now that the nation's highest court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

 

Something Beautiful: Pride in San Francisco

San Francisco has celebrated gay pride every year since 1970. Ahead of this Sunday’s 52nd annual parade featuring floats, local politicians and, of course, “dykes on bikes,” our look at Something Beautiful this week features pride decorations around the city.