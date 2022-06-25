Abortion Reactions | Pride | This Week in CA News

Michele Goodwin

The United States Supreme Court overturned 50 years of precedent Friday, striking down Roe v. Wade and the federal right to an abortion. President Joe Biden addressed the nation this morning, saying the court had set the country back by 150 years. We get analysis and perspective from constitutional law expert and UC Irvine Chancellor's Professor Michele B. Goodwin. “Women are still petitioning for the right of personhood in the United States,” Goodwin said in reaction to the court ruling. “That's not hyperbole. That's the decision itself.”

