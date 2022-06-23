The FDA Orders Juul to Pull All of its Vaping Products From the U.S. Market

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a marketing denial order to Juul, telling the company to remove its e-cigarettes from the U.S. marketplace — a decision that promises to shake up the vaping market.

The decision applies to "all of their products currently marketed in the United States," the FDA said.

Citing the FDA's review of Juul, which accounts for a large portion of the U.S. e-cigarette market, FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf stated, "We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping."

In response, a Juul representative said the company will fight the decision.

"We respectfully disagree with the FDA's findings and decision," Joe Murillo, Juul Labs' chief regulatory officer, said in a statement sent to NPR.

"We intend to seek a stay and are exploring all of our options under the FDA's regulations and the law," Murillo said, "including appealing the decision and engaging with our regulator."