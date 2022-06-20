One Family's Quest to Make Sure California Creates More Rules for Children's Day Camps

Under the bill, the Department of Social Services would also conduct random, unannounced inspections of all children’s camps annually. The bill exempts government-run camps from most requirements.

Currently, the proposal places oversight responsibility with the California Department of Social Services, which oversees child care throughout California. Originally, oversight of day camps was going to fall under the Department of Public Health but that was changed last week. Holden said neither agency wants to take this on.

Both agencies refused requests for interviews. In email responses, both departments said they don’t oversee day camps because day camps are not defined in state statute. State law only defines “organized camps,” which are overnight camps where kids stay five nights or more. These fall under the purview of the state Department of Public Health, which leaves oversight to local counties. The state does not require the counties to report anything about the camps.

Originally, Holden’s bill included licensing, regular inspections and a designated health supervisor. Those requirements were removed from the bill after lobbying by camp advocates and organizations representing county officials, as well as after meetings with the state departments of Public Health and Social Services. Now, the bill includes registration, random inspections, background checks for all staff and, depending on the type of activities a camp offers, the submission of operational and emergency plans.

“It’s very complicated trying to find who will be the regulator of this,” Holden said. “Everybody says this needs to happen but no one wants to take hold of it.”

Holden said he intends to try to strengthen the law in future years if this bill is enacted.

When Roxie drowned, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports show that the lifeguards who were poolside didn’t see her until another camp counselor outside the pool area yelled at them that Roxie was floating face down in the shallow end of the pool.

The family’s lawsuit alleges that the camp was negligent and that the camp’s lifeguards were not trained properly.

“We both jumped in the car that morning with her, went to camp, kissed her on the lips, said ‘Goodbye, I love you sweetheart.’ And boom, she’s gone,” Forbes said. “A six-year-old was left in a pool in need of help and nobody helped her.”

In the response to the lawsuit, the camp argues that none of the actions that day were “performed with the requisite malice, oppression, or fraud” for the camp to pay punitive damages.

While there are no regulations for day camps the state has extensive regulations for child care facilities. At times, the distinction between the two types of businesses is not clear.

After Roxie’s death, the Department of Social Services received two unrelated complaints that the Summerkids camp was operating as an unlicensed child care facility. The agency inspected the camp, determined it was operating an illegal child care program and cited the owners.