Golden State Champions | This Week in CA News

NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

Last night the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, giving the Warriors their fourth championship in eight years. We discuss the latest with 95.7 The Game host Mark Willard: Where do the Warriors go from here?

This Week in California News and Politics

Last weekend, men believed to be members of the far-right group the Proud Boys interrupted the Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo Library. The men shouted slurs at the host of the event, forcing librarians to call the police. Our news panel digs into this story as well as another recent threat of violence, this time against a local politician.

Guests:

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, KQED producer and reporter

Otis R. Taylor Jr., KQED managing editor

Something Beautiful: Clarion Alley