Ricardo Lara Advances in California Insurance Commissioner Race

Incumbent Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is headed for the November election with 39.8% of the vote. Fellow Democrat Marc Levine, a Marin County assemblymember, appears to be in second place with 18% of the vote.
Republican Greg Conlon is running third.
Lara overcame a trail of scandals and ethical lapses since getting elected in 2018 to finish first. His fundraising is currently being investigated by the Fair Political Practices Commission and could prove a target-rich environment for his opponent.