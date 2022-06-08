Ricardo Lara Advances in California Insurance Commissioner Race

Lara, who narrowly defeated former Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner four years ago to become the first openly gay candidate to win a statewide election, was seen as vulnerable given the serious questions about his taking money from the insurance industry he regulates after promising not to and questionable judgment in general. But shoring up Lara were endorsements from the California Democratic Party, the Latino Caucus in the Legislature, Gov. Gavin Newsom and many other top elected officials in the state as well as the financial backing of organized labor.

Although the insurance commissioner’s position is not typically a marquee race, it is an important position, regulating an industry that touches the lives of any Californian who has or wants to get health insurance or coverage for their home and vehicle. It’s particularly consequential at a time when wildfire risks have made insurers wary of the state marketplace.