News

Senator Padilla Will Keep Seat

Scott Shafer
A man in a blue business suit and silver tie holds his hands out in front of a podium.
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) speaks at a press conference at the Port of Long Beach on November 12, 2021 in Long Beach. Padilla highlighted the passage of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and discussed supply chain issues at California ports. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla has been projected to advance to the general election in November, according to The Associated Press.

Democratic incumbent Padilla, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace former Sen. Kamala Harris when she was elected vice president, is on the ballot for two separate elections and is sailing to huge leads over his opponents in both.

In the special election to fill the remainder of Harris’ six-year term, which ends in January of 2023, Padilla has 50% of the vote.

Similarly, in the election for a full six-year term, Padilla is winning 50% of the vote over Republican Mark P. Meuser, who has 16%.

