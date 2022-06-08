Newsom Wins Decisively in Governor Race

Gov. Gavin Newsom has advanced to the November general election for governor in California, according to The Associated Press.

As expected, Gov. Gavin Newsom cruised to a solid first-place finish in the primary election for governor. He will face off against Republican State Sen. Brian Dahle in the fall, making him the prohibitive favorite to win a second four-year term. With 32% of the precincts reporting, Newsom is winning 60% of vote to 15% for Dahle.

In third place is Republican Jenny Le Roux.

Under California’s “top two” primary system, the first- and second-place finishers in all statewide races, regardless of party, will face off in November.

The margin of the governor’s first-place finish Tuesday was in many ways foreshadowed by the ease with which he beat back last year’s effort to recall him midway through his third year in office. Last September, 62% of California voters voted no on the recall, essentially identical to the 62% who voted for Newsom over Republican challenger John Cox in the 2018 gubernatorial election.