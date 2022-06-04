Activism in Sports | California 2022 Primary Election

Activism in Sports

Funerals began in Uvalde this week for the 19 children and two adults killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. As we mourn those painful deaths here in California, professional athletes and coaches have also weighed in to express anger and dismay about the state of gun control laws ⁠— including San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Guest:

Janie McCauley, Associated Press sports writer

California Primary Election

As voting wraps up on Tuesday, June 7, what are the key races to watch? From San Francisco to Contra Costa County to Solano County, public safety concerns have made this cycle particularly interesting to track. Key issues have also included inflation and abortion rights. Our KQED politics and government team shares their insights.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, KQED politics and government senior editor

Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent

Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter

Something Beautiful: Voting

We bring back a previous Something Beautiful with this look at democracy in action. Scanners and other machines have automated aspects of our voting, while adding a whole new element of visual interest.