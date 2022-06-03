Some Berkeley High Students Say They Should Have Been Warned Sooner of Alleged Plot to Attack School

"This was just a scary thing to hear about after the fact," they said, noting that students were not informed until nearly two weeks after police learned of the initial threat. "Which is really scary because we didn't know that we were in any type of danger when we were still going to school. We were not warned. And that was a lot to take in."

In the days leading up to the arrest, there didn't appear to be any additional security officers on campus or any other extra safety measures taken, Walter-Welch said.

"Entrances were open. No one was there. They didn't seem to actually do anything while I was on campus," they said. "When we all got the email, [my friends and I] all started texting on our group chat. And there's a lot of frustration about not knowing about the danger that we could have been in."

News of the plot and subsequent arrest comes as schools and communities across the country are already on high alert following last week's horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

And at Berkeley High, specifically, Wednesday's announcement follows a series of recent traumatic incidents, including last week's nonfatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Civic Center Park a stone's throw from the school, and the death of a student in April who fell from a nearby parking garage.

Brent Stephens, outgoing superintendent of the Berkeley Unified School District, praised the police response to the threat, and said he had been assured during the investigation that there was no immediate danger to the school community.

But Stephens also acknowledged the delay in notifying students and staff, and the questions that might raise.

"It does seem like a fine line and, frankly, sort of a dilemma that we were facing over the course of the week, and that is common to school administrators," said Stephens, who sent a district-wide email notifying parents on Wednesday evening, shortly after the announcement from police. After learning of the search from police, he said, district officials decided to initially inform only a select group of administrators and campus safety staff.

"We operate schools in a framework of laws. We also work closely with the police department. The last thing we wanted to do was compromise their investigation by sharing too many details," he said, adding that the district also plans to conduct its own investigation. "And we also know that we have to comply with certain laws regarding privacy."