Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders Lag Other Asian Americans in College Achievement, New Report Shows

The vast diversity of the racial groups can hide that Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders in California have lower admission rates into the University of California and Asian Americans have low transfer rates from the California Community Colleges, according to a report released today by the Campaign for College Opportunity, a nonprofit research organization.

“This report makes it abundantly clear that analyzing and acting upon disaggregated data concerning Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students is essential by college leaders and California policymakers in order to more effectively direct resources to close equity gaps in student outcomes,” said Michele Siqueiros, president of the Campaign for College Opportunity. “California’s ability to thrive economically depends greatly on the contributions made by Asian American and NHPI students, which necessitates understanding the unique needs of our diverse student populations and tailoring support to ensure that all students have an equal opportunity to attend and succeed in college.”

California has the largest Asian American population of any state with nearly 6.8 million, and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, with more than 332,000. In the traditional 18-24 college age group, the state has approximately 480,000 Asian Americans and 15,000 NHPIs.

Transfer rates from community colleges to a public university is low for nearly all students. But for Asian Americans, only 38% transfer after six years, and only 15% earn a degree or a certificate. Among Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students, 22% transfer, and 11% earn a degree or certificate in six years.