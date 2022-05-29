Napa Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Destroy CA Democratic Party Headquarters

One of two men charged with plotting to destroy the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento last year pled guilty to conspiracy and other related charges Friday in federal court.

Ian Rogers joined the hearing at the U.S. District Court in San Francisco via video feed from the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin where he was incarcerated.

Rogers pled guilty to conspiracy to destroy a building by fire or explosives, possession of unregistered destructive devices and possession of a machine gun.

Under the plea deal Rogers agreed to Friday, he faces 7-9 years in prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release and $250,000 in fines.

Before his 2021 arrest, Rogers owned British Auto Repair of the Napa Valley, and was known as a larger-than-life figure in the nearby business community. He was often seen lifting weights at a local gym with his friend and former employee Jarrod Copeland, who is a co-defendant in the case. Rogers posted pictures of himself on social media dressed in fatigues, and photos of his fast cars and his many guns, according to people who knew him.

But others saw a more dangerous side to Rogers. In the fall of 2020, an anonymous tipster alerted the FBI and local law enforcement that Rogers was heavily armed and had threatened to kill someone. This person also said that Rogers was an outspoken supporter of then-president Donald Trump who might follow through on his threats if Trump lost the election.