Family of VTA Shooting Victim Sues Transit Agency for Failing to Stop Gunman

The agency later released more than 200 pages of emails and other documents that showed Cassidy was the subject of four investigations into his workplace conduct and that, after one verbal altercation, a colleague worried that Cassidy could “go postal.”

The transit agency “knew, and had experienced, Cassidy’s repeated pattern of insubordination. They were also aware of numerous verbal altercations Cassidy had with coworkers on at least four separate occasions, in which SCVTA failed to adequately investigate and/or discipline Cassidy for any of these separate incidents,” said the lawsuit filed by the family of Lars Kepler Lane, who had worked at the VTA since 2001 and had three children.

"We’re living in a time where we’re not safe as Americans," said Nick Rowley, attorney for the Lane family and co-founder of Trial Lawyers for Justice. "Our children aren’t safe in their schools. Our loved ones aren’t safe at work. These are scary times. It’s not going on in other countries. This is an American problem."

After the shooting, co-workers described Cassidy as an outsider who did not talk to others or fit in. His ex-wife told The Associated Press that Cassidy used to come home from work resentful and angry over what he perceived as unfair assignments more than a decade before and had even talked about killing people at work.