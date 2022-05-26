Family of VTA Shooting Victim Sues Transit Agency for Failing to Stop Gunman

"Many politicians have vowed to do nothing. So it then becomes the responsibility of the citizens, the people, to do something," said Rowley. "The civil lawsuit is really the only vehicle left where regular, ordinary people can call out and hold the power structure responsible for things like this and get their attention and impose a consequence that results in change."
The lawsuit filed in Santa Clara Superior Court also names the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and Universal Protection Service, both of which were contracted with the VTA to provide security at the facility.
The VTA, sheriff’s office, and Allied Universal, the parent company of Universal Protection Service, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Under California law, defendants can require that employees injured on the job, or the family of employees killed on the job, file a workers' compensation claim, but the lawsuit argues that the VTA shooting doesn't apply because of the employer's “intentional and outrageous misconduct.”
Workers' compensation “doesn’t include getting shot in a mass shooting. In this case the defendants had an obligation to provide security,” said Rowley. “It wasn’t just inadequate, they had no actual trained security officers or policies or procedures in place. This was preventable.”
Rowley said as mass shootings continue to occur but officials make few changes to protect the public, "this is really the only way to make substantive change at this point."
Cassidy had stockpiled weapons and 25,000 rounds of ammunition at his house before setting it on fire to coincide with the bloodshed at the workplace.
KQED's Sara Hossaini contributed reporting to this story.