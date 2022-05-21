When You Don't Learn Your Parent's Language, What Is Lost?

“I thought everything, it should be normal,” my mom said. “But it was very different from the beginning.”

The weak muscle tone turned out to be the reason Max wasn’t able to breastfeed. But when my mom brought her concerns to Max’s pediatrician, he brushed her off and told her that all first-time mothers worry. She recalls him telling her that everything was fine, and Max was a happy baby.

And it’s true, he was a happy baby, as she recalls. He rarely cried and was a delightfully friendly child who’d go up to strangers and stretch his chubby arms out, asking to be picked up, and melt, at complete ease, in their arms.

And once my mom made the switch from formula to regular food, she says Max had no problems eating. In fact, it seemed he would eat anything as a baby.

“We could go to a restaurant and order a plate of steamed broccoli,” my dad, Ira Bloom, said. “And he would sit there happily eating the steamed broccoli. And people, you know, their eyes were agog. Who was this kid eating the vegetables?”

From disbelief to acceptance

Even though my mom’s first nonnegotiable parenting goal fell through, she was still committed to teaching him his heritage language, Japanese.

My mom was born in Japan and met my dad, who’s American and white, in Okayama Prefecture in 1986. At the time, she was working as a fashion designer and my dad was teaching English. Three months after they met, my parents got engaged, moved to the United States and got married, eventually settling in Washington, D.C.

Raising her children to be bilingual felt really important to my mom because she worried her kids wouldn’t understand her, not only linguistically, but she also feared we would never really know her.

“I did worry about if my kids didn’t understand Japanese, maybe [they’d] never really get to know me,” she said.

So for the first three years of his life, my mom spoke to Max exclusively in Japanese. She fondly remembers carrying Max while walking through the house singing Japanese lullabies. Meanwhile, my dad only spoke to him in English, so Max could learn both languages.

But Max wasn’t really picking up either language. In fact, he wasn’t hitting any of the development milestones my parents expected to see: sitting upright, crawling, babbling, walking and talking. And when my mom started taking Max to day care, the differences between him and the other kids his age became glaringly obvious.

She insisted that Max get genetically tested.

In 1997, at the age of 3, Max was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome, or PWS.

“Even though he was delayed, I never expected that something is really totally wrong to carry on into his life,” my mom said. “I was expecting something wrong but, you know, maybe a little delay. But he would catch up at some point.”

But everything my mom read about the disorder only heightened her concern.

“The scary thing was reading the articles, and I was scared of the future,” she said. “What kind of future [is] waiting for him? For us?”

The most distinct symptom for people with PWS is hyperphagia, an unabating hunger and unrelenting, compulsive urge to consume food. They can also have physical challenges like a lack of muscle tone, stunted growth and poor motor skills, as well as cognitive deficits and profound learning disabilities. Many develop diabetes and life-threatening obesity, struggle with obsessive-compulsive disorder and attention-deficit issues, and can become aggressive in their pursuit of food.

“We were devastated, went through the grieving process,” my dad said of getting Max’s diagnosis. “I remember everything. Being angry. Denying it. Bargaining. You know, anger. Boy, that was really something. And then, you know, ultimately, acceptance.”

Bilingualism and disability

Once Max was diagnosed, his pediatrician and speech-language pathologists advised my mom against raising him in a bilingual household. His language development was already delayed, and they argued that adding a second language to the mix would only confuse him and further impede his ability to learn English.

I’d always believed that this was the reason I wasn’t raised bilingual. When people ask me if I speak Japanese, I explain my brother’s diagnosis, and how, when I came along five years after him, it was too complicated for my mom to only speak to one child in Japanese.

But this past year, I became obsessed with understanding the clinical recommendations my parents received, and sought to find out whether there really are any detriments to raising a child with PWS in a bilingual household.

I pored over studies and research papers about the effects of multilingualism on children with autism and Down syndrome and eventually found Estela Garcia Alcaraz’s recent study, the only paper I could find focusing on my brother’s rare syndrome.

In her study, Garcia Alcaraz, a professor of Spanish, modern and classical Languages at the University of Balearic Islands in Spain, investigated how bilingualism affects the cognitive and linguistic abilities of people with PWS.