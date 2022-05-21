No Sea Monsters in Lake Tahoe Cleanup, but Lots of Dog Balls, Tires and Sunglasses

Cleanup organizers say one of the things locals ask most is whether they’ve found any gangsters’ remains near the north shore. That’s where Frank Sinatra lost his gaming license for allegedly fraternizing with organized crime bosses at his Cal-Neva hotel-casino in the 1960s.

The recovered debris mostly has consisted of things like bottles, tires, fishing gear and sunglasses.

But Colin West, founder of Clean Up The Lake, the nonprofit environmental group that launched the project, said there have been some surprises.

Divers think they spotted shipwreck planks near Dead Man’s Point, where tales tell of a Loch Ness Monster-like creature — later dubbed "Tahoe Tessie" — living beneath Cave Rock.

They've also turned up a few “No Littering” signs, engine blocks, lampposts, a diamond ring and “those funny, fake plastic owls that sit on boats to scare off birds,” West said.

“It’s shocking to see how much trash has accumulated under what appears to be such a pristine lake,” said Matt Levitt, founder and CEO of Tahoe Blue Vodka, which has contributed $100,000 to the cleanup.

His business is among many — including hotels, casinos and ski resorts — dependent on the 15 million-plus people who visit annually to soak up the view Mark Twain described in "Roughing It" in 1872 as "the fairest picture the whole earth affords."

“It is our economic engine,” Levitt said.

And while most contributors and volunteers were motivated primarily by helping to beautify the lake, scientists are excited by what happens once the litter is piled ashore.

Shoreline cleanups have occurred across the nation for years, from Arizona to the Great Lakes, Pennsylvania and Florida. But that litter goes into recycling bins and garbage bags for disposal.

Each piece from 189 separate Tahoe dives to depths of 25 feet was charted by GPS and meticulously divided into categories including plastic, metal and cloth.

Plastics are key because international research increasingly shows that some types can break down into smaller pieces known as microplastics.

Scientists are still studying the extent of, and human harm from, the tiny bits. But the National Academy of Sciences said in December that the U.S. — the world’s top plastics-waste producer — should reduce plastics production because so much winds up in oceans and waterways.

Zoe Harrold, a biochemist, led scientists at the Desert Research Institute in Reno, which first documented microplastics in Tahoe in 2019. She was lead author of Clean Up The Lake’s 2021 report on a 6-mile pilot project.

“If left in place, the ongoing degradation of submerged litter, particularly plastic and rubber, will continue to slowly release microplastics and leachates into Lake Tahoe’s azure waters,” Harrold wrote.

The cleanup comes a half-century after scientists started measuring Tahoe’s waning clarity as the basin began to experience explosive growth.

Most people credit, or blame, completion of the interstate system for the 1960 Winter Olympics near Tahoe City. The first-ever televised Olympics introduced the world to the lake surrounded by snow-covered peaks.

From 1960-'80, Tahoe’s population grew from 10,000 to 50,000 — 90,000 in the summer, said the U.S. Geological Survey. Peak days now approach 300,000.

“The majority of what we’re pulling out is a result of basically just the human impact of recreating, living and building a community here in the Lake Tahoe region,” said West, of Clean Up The Lake.

His group is planning dives this year at other Sierra lakes, including June Lake east of Yosemite National Park, and will expand future Tahoe searches to deeper depths.

The nonprofit Tahoe Fund, which also helped raise $100,000 for the cleanup effort, is commissioning artists to create a sculpture made from Tahoe's trash at an events center being built in Stateline, on the lake's south shore.