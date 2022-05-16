Poverty in California Declined During the Pandemic. Now Inflation Is Threatening That Progress

“It’s been hard,” Paniagua said. “We stretch our money, and try to save as much as possible, especially for what we need.”

But the California Democrats who control state government are at odds over how they should spend on the state’s poorest.

Some are advocating the state extend expiring federal stimulus programs. Others say the eligibility of programs should be expanded to include more people.

They have about a month to come to an agreement, as the legislature is constitutionally required to pass a budget by June 15. Then, Newsom has 15 days to act, before the new budget takes effect July 1.

Republican lawmakers, who are so small a minority they have virtually no say over spending, blame inflation on the policies of the majority party. “Democrat-rule has made this state unaffordable,” James Gallagher, the Assembly Republican leader from Yuba City, said last week.

Gallagher and other Republicans have blamed the state’s gas tax, which Democrats raised in 2017 under Brown to repair roads and bridges and expand mass transit, as a contributor to higher prices at the pump. Gallagher also has blamed the state’s climate change agenda for driving up the cost of utilities.

The federal stimulus is credited with boosting the fortune of the state’s least well off.





The state’s poverty rate fell from 16.2% in 2019 to 12.3% in 2020, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

But experts caution that inflation and the expiration of federal programs could threaten that progress. Without the child tax credit, for instance, 1.7 million children are at risk of falling deeper into poverty, the Budget & Policy Center has said.