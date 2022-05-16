What Is the 'Great Replacement' and How Is it Tied to the Buffalo Shooting Suspect?

The "Great Replacement" theory is sometimes seen in other ways such as claims of voter replacement and immigrants invading America, the National Immigration Forum said. The first claim assumes that immigrants and non-white people will vote a certain way, ultimately drowning out the votes of white Americans.

Adolphus Belk Jr., professor of political science and African American studies at Winthrop University, said white nationalist movements arise when people of color are seen as a threat in the political and economic realms.

Belk said white nationalists are worried that, "whites will no longer be a majority of the general population, but a plurality, and see that as a threat to their own well-being and the well-being of the nation."

Where does this theory come from?

The "Great Replacement" theory has roots in French nationalism books dating back to the early 1900s, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). However, the theory's more contemporary use is attributed to Renaud Camus, a French writer who wrote "Le Grand Remplacement" (which translates to "The Great Replacement") in 2011.

Camus' writing was influenced by another French Author, Jean Raspail, who's 1973 novel, The Camp of the Saints, told a fictional tale of migrants banding together to take over France, the ADL said.

According to the ADL, white supremacists blame Jewish people for non-white immigration to the U.S., and the replacement theory is now associated with antisemitism.

A core belief to the white supremacist movement is the 14-word slogan, "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for White children", according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which was coined by David Lane, a member of the white supremacist group The Order.

Fast forward to August 2017, when white nationalists rallied at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Rally participants chanted, "The Jews will not replace us!"

The "Great Replacement" and its role in hate crimes