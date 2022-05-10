Elon Musk Says He'll Reverse Donald Trump Twitter Ban

Elon Musk says he would reverse former President Donald Trump's permanent ban from Twitter if his deal to buy the social network goes through.

Banning Trump "was a morally bad decision, to be clear, and foolish in the extreme," the billionaire said at a Financial Times conference on Tuesday.

Twitter kicked Trump off after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The social network said Trump had broken its rules against inciting violence and that it decided to remove him "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." It was the first major platform to ban the then-president, a move quickly followed by Facebook and YouTube.