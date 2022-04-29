Mental Health Advocates Seek State Funding to Help Kids Age 5 and Under in California

Because infants and toddlers can’t express their feelings the way an older child might, there is a perception they don’t register stressful or traumatic events the same way older children might.

But young children do experience anxiety, stress, sadness and other emotions related to trauma and they rely on their caregivers to help them make sense of it all, said Dr. Chelsea Lee, a specialist in infant and early childhood mental health at the UC Davis CAARE Center, a mental health clinic serving children who have experienced trauma and abuse.

If those experiences are not addressed or prevented early on, a child’s future may be marked by angry outbursts, bad grades and the inability to have a relationship or keep a job, experts said.

“The first five years are crucial for setting the foundation for functioning across the lifespan up to teenage years, adolescence, adulthood and everything,” Lee said. “Early caregiving experiences and nurturing relationships are very important for little kiddos.”

Last year, California launched the $4.4 billion Children & Youth Behavioral Health Initiative to redesign behavioral support for kids. But the initiative doesn’t directly address the needs of children younger than kindergarten age.

“We are essentially asking the state not to forget about very little kids, infants and toddlers,” with the current funding request, Francis said.

Putting resources into early intervention is vital for the health and safety of future populations, said Kelly Morehouse-Smith, director of family well-being for the Child Care Resource Center, which operates a home-based family support program in Los Angeles. If there is no intervention or support, issues like aggressive behavior or isolation show up in school and often impact learning, she said.