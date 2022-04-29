Once Off-Limits to the Public, SF's Battery Park Offers Breathtaking Golden Gate Bridge Vistas

The gun mounts — used in the early 1900s to protect the Bay Area from military threats — were decommissioned in 1920 and now are the park’s namesake. The land, which was once inaccessible to residents, now hosts picnic tables, a park lawn and a new perspective of the San Francisco Bay.

The park is built partially on top of the freeway and is part of a project that aims to restore the Presidio Parkway — the 1.6 miles of U.S. 101 between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Marina neighborhood — and to reimagine underutilized land as green spaces.