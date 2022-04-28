New Water Restrictions Ordered for 1.4 Million East Bay Residents, Amid Ongoing Drought Conditions

EBMUD's seven reservoirs are currently 71% full and are not expected to fully replenish when snow melts off the Sierra Nevada into the Mokelumne River Watershed, the agency said, referring to the primary source of drinking water for its roughly 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

The excessive-use penalty will only be charged to households that use more than 1,646 gallons per day, which the board said will affect fewer than 2% of its customers. After one warning, households will be charged $2 for every 748 gallons they use above the penalty threshold.

Meanwhile, outdoor watering is now limited to three times per week, while hosing down sidewalks and driveways is prohibited. Cafes and restaurants now can only provide drinking water upon request.

The agency's new conservation mandate is being imposed a year after it asked customers to voluntary conserve water. It falls in line with an executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month requiring water agencies across the state to move to stage 2 — out of six stages — of their independent drought plans. That order was imposed after the state fell far short of voluntarily reducing water use by 15%, as Newsom had asked for last July.

The board also said it will vote next month on imposing a new drought surcharge of about $0.10 a day on each customer's bill to cover the costs of buying supplemental water supplies and other drought-related expenses.

EMBUD's move comes as California's severe drought stretches into a third hot, dry summer, with reservoirs shrinking across the state and the Sierra snowpack — the source of almost a third of the state's water supply — at roughly 35% of its historical average.

On Tuesday, the gargantuan Metropolitan Water District of Southern California also took the unprecedented step of requiring about 6 million of its customers in mostly urban areas of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties, to reduce outdoor watering to just one day a week. Declaring a water shortage emergency, the board is requiring some of the cities and agencies that it supplies with water to enforce the cutback starting June 1, or face hefty fines.

“We don’t have enough water supplies right now to meet normal demand. The water is not there,” district spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said. “This is unprecedented territory. We've never done anything like this before."

This post includes reporting from Bay City News and The Associated Press.