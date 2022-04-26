Buckle Up for Rocket Man

Elon Musk is taking over Twitter after the San Francisco-based social media giant and the world's richest man completed a $44 billion deal.

It sure looks like the free speech absolutist will open the tap on the sort of posts that more recently have been subject to content moderation.

Musk's vow to "unlock" Twitter will likely mean more misinformation, more hate and maybe even a return of the Tweeter in Chief.

Odd, I don't seem to remember Musk being a free-speech absolutist until content moderation began to affect people like himself and Donald Trump.